NEET Paper Solver Gang Busted In Bihar After Re-Exam, 30 Arrested, Including 9 Impersonators

A major examination fraud racket linked to the NEET re-exam 2026 was busted in Bihar, where police arrested around 30 individuals, including nine impersonators who were allegedly appearing in place of actual candidates during the medical entrance test process.

Following the leak of the NEET UG 2026 examination, a re-exam was conducted on Sunday, June 21, in which over 2 million students appeared.

More than 22 lakh candidates appeared for the massive re-examination across 5,440 centres in 551 Indian cities and 14 overseas locations.

Seven individuals were apprehended at the Kendriya Vidyalaya centre alone. Additional arrests were executed at KRK High School and Hasanpur School, where one suspect was taken into custody at each location, as per the media reports.

A total of nine suspected impersonators were arrested during the operation, officials confirmed.

According to officials, investigators are currently interrogating the 21 suspects to determine their exact roles in the operation.

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A special police team is conducting raids at multiple locations linked to the examination fraud. The targeted operations aim to dismantle the wider network, with authorities expecting further breakthroughs as the investigation intensifies.

Among those apprehended are medical students recruited from premier institutions across India.

Police raided government High School Hasanpur, KRK Higher Secondary School, and Kendriya Vidyalaya examination centres, arresting all accused individuals. Lakhisarai Superintendent of Police Prerana stated that mobile phones and other important documents were recovered from them during the operation conducted to address malpractice and ensure fair examination procedures across centres.

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