NEET UG Re-Exam: Mother Begs Security Guards To Let Daughter Enter Exam Centre; Video Goes Viral

A heartbreaking video from the NEET UG 2026 re-exam has gone viral, showing a mother begging security guards to let her daughter enter the examination centre after being stopped at the gate. The clip, shared on X and other platforms, appears to be from an exam centre where reporting time had closed and late candidates were no longer being allowed inside.

In the footage, the woman can be seen folding her hands and even falling at the guards' feet, pleading for one last chance so that her daughter does not lose a crucial year over a few minutes' delay.

According to posts circulating online, the girl reportedly reached the centre after gates had been shut in line with the National Testing Agency's instructions for the re-test, which clearly state that entry is not permitted once the cut-off time is over.

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The mother's desperate appeal has triggered a wave of reactions, with many social media users expressing sympathy for the family and questioning whether there could be a more humane way of handling such situations, especially during a re-exam meant to give students another chance. Others have pointed out that NEET rules and reporting times are announced well in advance and repeated in admit cards and public notices, arguing that relaxation for some could be unfair to those who arrived hours earlier to avoid any risk.

The episode comes against the backdrop of heightened scrutiny on the conduct of NEET UG 2026 and its re-test, with the NTA emphasising strict adherence to reporting timelines, frisking and other security protocols to prevent leaks or malpractice.

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While the agency has not commented specifically on this viral video, the visuals have once again highlighted how tightly enforced exam rules can collide with the anxiety, confusion and high stakes that lakhs of families experience on test day.

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