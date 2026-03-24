Karnataka Drafts Policy To Target Screen Addiction In Schools: 1-Hour Daily Limit For Students

The Karnataka government has unveiled a detailed draft policy designed to foster responsible digital engagement among pupils, to tackle the escalating issues surrounding screen addiction in youth.

This initiative, crafted collaboratively by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Karnataka State Mental Health Authority, and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, aims to enhance mental health, emotional stability, and digital literacy within educational institutions.

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Policy aimed at student in Grades 9 to12

Aiming at learners from Grades 9 to 12, as well as educators and guardians, the policy presents a tripartite strategy: governmental instructions for schools, structured teacher training initiatives, and proactive engagement with parents. Schools will be mandated to weave digital wellness into their curricula, encompassing topics on online safety, privacy, cyberbullying, and achieving a healthy balance in screen time.

This policy comes in the light of increasing evidence that suggest excessive use of technology is affecting students' psychological and emotional health. Research referenced in the draft reveals that almost 25% of teenagers exhibit symptoms of internet dependency, often associated with anxiety, sleep issues, and diminished attention spans.

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Decreased screen time

A significant aspect of the policy involves the suggestion to limit leisure screen time to one hour daily, excluding educational purposes. Educational institutions are also urged to form digital wellness committees that include teachers, counselors, parents, and even representatives from cybercrime units to oversee digital habits and tackle arising concerns.

The draft further emphasises the prompt identification of warning signs such as changes in behavior, social withdrawal, and declining academic success associated with excessive technology use. Educators will receive specialised training to recognise these indicators and direct students toward suitable support networks, including counseling.

Moreover, the policy encourages offline participation through compulsory outdoor activities, interest clubs, and digital detox programs like No-Technology Days and Offline Joy initiatives. Schools are also recommended to limit direct messaging with students and instead utilise conventional communication methods like diary systems.

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