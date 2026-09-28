Iran Turns to Prabhas’ Baahubali For Defiant Message To US: 'Will Never Bow Our Heads'

The Iranian Embassy in Hyderabad has shared a video from the Telugu blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning, drawing a parallel between the film's battle scenes and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's recent address to the United Nations General Assembly.

The post shared on X in which the video features Amarendra Baahubali, played by actor Prabhas, leading his forces against the Kalakeya army, the embassy linked the fictional character's resistance to Pezeshkian's remarks on Iran's position amid continuing tensions with the United States.

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“Like Baahubali standing against the Kalakeyas, we also shed our own blood in sacrifice for the homeland,” the embassy said in its post. It also reflected Pezeshkian's declaration that Iran would “never bow our head or bend the knee” in the face of pressure.

The post followed Pezeshkian's address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23, where he rejected the prospect of Iran surrendering to US pressure. At the same time, the Iranian president said Tehran remained open to dialogue and diplomacy, while refusing what he described as the “language of force”.

Pezeshkian said sanctions, threats and pressure would strengthen rather than weaken the resolve of the Iranian people. His remarks came amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington and followed statements by US President Donald Trump warning Iran and raising the possibility of severe consequences if a deal was not reached.

The Iranian president also addressed the strategic Strait of Hormuz, arguing that Iran should not be denied access to shipping through the waterway while other countries continued to benefit from it.

Pezeshkian further defended Iran's military response and accused the United States and Israel of attacks on Iranian territory, while criticising Western sanctions.

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The embassy's use of Baahubali imagery has brought a popular Indian cultural reference into Iran's messaging, presenting the film's depiction of resistance and sacrifice as a symbolic parallel to Pezeshkian's stance while maintaining that Tehran remains open to diplomacy.

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