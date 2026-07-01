India's GST Collections Rise 13.9% YoY In June To Rs 1.94 Lakh Crore

India's gross GST revenue rose 13.9% year-on-year to Rs 1,94,812 crore in June 2026, up from Rs 1,71,105 crore a year ago, the Finance Ministry said in a notification. On a net basis, that's after refunds, collections came in at Rs 1,62,377 crore, an 11.2% increase.

Total refunds for the month stood at Rs 32,436 crore, up a sharp 29.1% from Rs 25,121 crore a year ago.

Central GST came in at Rs 37,376 crore, up 8% year-on-year. State GST was Rs 45,116 crore, up 4%. Integrated GST from domestic transactions stood at Rs 52,282 crore, a 7% increase.

However, the standout contributor was IGST on imports, which surged 34.6% to Rs 60,038 crore. Domestic gross revenues, in isolation, grew a more modest 6.5% to Rs 1,34,774 crore.

At the state level, Maharashtra remained the top contributor at Rs 30,714 crore, up 9%.

Uttar Pradesh posted the strongest growth among major states at 19%, collecting Rs 9,165 crore. Gujarat was up 12% at Rs 11,743 crore, Karnataka up 10% at Rs 12,937 crore, and Haryana up 9% at Rs 10,065 crore.

Tamil Nadu bucked the trend among large states, slipping 2% to Rs 9,776 crore.

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