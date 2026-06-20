Getting Caught Without A Ticket In Mumbai Locals Just Became Costlier

Indian Railways has doubled the minimum penalty for travelling without a valid ticket, increasing it from Rs 250 to Rs 500 with effect from June 20, 2026. The revised penalty has been introduced under the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026, as part of efforts to curb unauthorised travel and improve compliance with railway rules.

In a public notice, Railways said, "Passengers are hereby informed that, as per the provisions of the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026, the minimum penalty under Sections 137 and 138 of the Railways Act, 1989 has been enhanced from Rs 250 to Rs 500."

Passengers have been urged to travel with valid tickets and follow railway regulations to avoid penalties.

What Changes For Passengers?

The revised fine applies to passengers travelling without a valid ticket or pass. Section 137 of the Railways Act covers fraudulent travel, including entering or remaining on a train without a proper ticket, using an already-used ticket or pass, or travelling in violation of railway rules.

In addition to the Rs 500 minimum penalty, offenders will be required to pay the applicable fare and excess charges. If the boarding station cannot be determined, the fare may be calculated from the train's originating station or the last ticket-checking point.

Railways has also advised passengers to board the correct train, travel in the correct class and occupy the correct coach.

Why The Penalty Has Been Increased?

The move comes as ticketless travel continues to be a major challenge for the national transporter. In May alone, the Central Railway zone collected Rs 40.85 crore in penalties from 4.96 lakh ticketless passengers, underlining the scale of the issue.

ALSO READ: Inside India's Rs 1 Lakh Crore Private Coaching Market: The Explosive Rise And Mounting Backlash

Railway authorities believe the higher fine will act as a deterrent and help improve passenger discipline across the network.

The stricter rules also cover other violations. Passengers found travelling on another person's ticket may face ticket forfeiture along with fare recovery, excess charges and a Rs 500 penalty.

Meanwhile, unauthorised hawking and begging on trains and railway premises could attract fines of up to Rs 2,000, with repeat offenders facing imprisonment of up to one year. Passengers creating a nuisance or using abusive language may be fined Rs 1,000, while those carrying prohibited or dangerous goods could face penalties starting at Rs 10,000. Intoxicated passengers may also be removed from trains.

With the revised penalties now in force, Indian Railways hopes to ensure smoother, safer and more accountable travel for passengers across the country.

ALSO READ: Rupee Begins To Recover As Global Situation Improves, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.