Happy Birthday President Murmu: VP, Yogi Adityanath, Others Greet Prez On 68th Birthday

Political leaders across the nation extended birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, praising her commitment to constitutional values, public service and inclusive development. Murmu, India's first tribal woman President, turned 68 on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered warm congratulations to the Hon'ble President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, "Heartiest birthday wishes to Hon'ble President Mrs. Draupadi Murmu. Your simple life, unwavering dedication to the upliftment of tribal communities, and unwavering adherence to constitutional values ​​are a great inspiration for the nation. I pray to Lord Jagannath for your long and prosperous life and good health."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed greetings on behalf of the Indian National Congress, highlighting President Murmu's dedication to serving citizens and strengthening democratic values.

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“On behalf of the Indian National Congress, we convey our heartfelt birthday greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu,” Kharge said in a post on social media platform X. He added that her steadfast commitment to constitutional values, public service and the welfare of every citizen continues to inspire the nation."

Kharge expressed hope that President Murmu's guidance and dedication would contribute to strengthening India's democratic ideals and inclusive progress. He also wished her good health, happiness and many years of service to the nation.

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan also extended greetings to President Murmu, describing her commitment to inclusive growth and social welfare as an inspiration for people across the country. He said Murmu has consistently worked for the cause of underprivileged communities and devoted herself to national service.

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Radhakrishnan highlighted that President Murmu's public journey, marked by simplicity, humility and dedication, continues to motivate citizens. He prayed for her long, healthy and fulfilling life as she continues her service to the nation.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar also conveyed his birthday wishes to President Murmu and prayed for her good health and longevity. In a social media post, Arlekar praised her wisdom, grace and exemplary dedication towards serving the nation.

Chief Ministers N. Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh and Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam on Saturday extended their warmest birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu as she turned 68.

Taking to social media platform X, Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu noted that the President's life and public service continue to inspire millions across the nation. "Wishing the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, a very happy birthday," Naidu wrote, wishing her continued good health and success in her leadership.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the President as a "beacon of grace, wisdom, and dignity" who commands deep cross-party admiration. Sarma emphasized that the life journey of the Supreme Commander stands as a profound testament to resilience, democracy, and inclusivity. He added that her unwavering commitment to social justice continues to inspire the republic, offering prayers to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev for her longevity and good health.

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