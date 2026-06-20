Happy Birthday President Murmu: VP, Yogi Adityanath, Others Greet Prez On 68th Birthday

Political leaders across the nation extended birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, praising her commitment to constitutional values, public service and inclusive development. Murmu, India's first tribal woman President, turned 68 on Saturday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered warm congratulations to the Hon'ble President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, "Heartiest birthday wishes to Hon'ble President Mrs. Draupadi Murmu. Your simple life, unwavering dedication to the upliftment of tribal communities, and unwavering adherence to constitutional values are a great inspiration for the nation. I pray to Lord Jagannath for your long and prosperous life and good health."
मा. राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 20, 2026
आपका सादगीपूर्ण जीवन, जनजातीय समाज के उत्थान के प्रति अगाध समर्पण तथा संवैधानिक मूल्यों के प्रति अटूट निष्ठा देश वासियों के लिए उत्कृष्ट प्रेरणा है।
भगवान श्री जगन्नाथ जी से आपके सुदीर्घ व सुयशपूर्ण जीवन और… pic.twitter.com/EMCsZtGC7M
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed greetings on behalf of the Indian National Congress, highlighting President Murmu's dedication to serving citizens and strengthening democratic values.
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“On behalf of the Indian National Congress, we convey our heartfelt birthday greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu,” Kharge said in a post on social media platform X. He added that her steadfast commitment to constitutional values, public service and the welfare of every citizen continues to inspire the nation."
Kharge expressed hope that President Murmu's guidance and dedication would contribute to strengthening India's democratic ideals and inclusive progress. He also wished her good health, happiness and many years of service to the nation.
On behalf of the Indian National Congress, we convey our heartfelt birthday greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 20, 2026
Her steadfast commitment to constitutional values, public service, and the welfare of every citizen continues to inspire the nation. May…
Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan also extended greetings to President Murmu, describing her commitment to inclusive growth and social welfare as an inspiration for people across the country. He said Murmu has consistently worked for the cause of underprivileged communities and devoted herself to national service.
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Radhakrishnan highlighted that President Murmu's public journey, marked by simplicity, humility and dedication, continues to motivate citizens. He prayed for her long, healthy and fulfilling life as she continues her service to the nation.
Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji.— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) June 20, 2026
President Murmu ji has consistently championed the cause of the underprivileged and devoted herself to the service of the nation. Her remarkable commitment to inclusive growth and social welfare…
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar also conveyed his birthday wishes to President Murmu and prayed for her good health and longevity. In a social media post, Arlekar praised her wisdom, grace and exemplary dedication towards serving the nation.
I extend my warm greetings to the Hon'ble @rashtrapatibhvn, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on her birthday.— Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) June 20, 2026
I pray for her good health, happiness, and long life to continue leading our nation with her wisdom, grace, and exemplary dedication in the service of the nation.
Chief Ministers N. Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh and Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam on Saturday extended their warmest birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu as she turned 68.
Taking to social media platform X, Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu noted that the President's life and public service continue to inspire millions across the nation. "Wishing the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, a very happy birthday," Naidu wrote, wishing her continued good health and success in her leadership.
Wishing the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, a very happy birthday. Her life and public service continue to inspire millions across the country. I wish her continued good health and success in her gracious service to the nation.@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/y6ZGAVdV1r— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) June 20, 2026
Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the President as a "beacon of grace, wisdom, and dignity" who commands deep cross-party admiration. Sarma emphasized that the life journey of the Supreme Commander stands as a profound testament to resilience, democracy, and inclusivity. He added that her unwavering commitment to social justice continues to inspire the republic, offering prayers to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev for her longevity and good health.
Heartiest wishes to the Hon'ble Rashtrapati Ji, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji, on her birthday.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 20, 2026
A beacon of grace, wisdom and dignity, she is admired across the aisle for her efforts in building the nation.
The life journey of our Supreme Commander is a profound testament to the… pic.twitter.com/uvX3NWqpLJ
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