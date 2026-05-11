Hantavirus Outbreak: Two Indians Aboard Dutch Cruise Ship Evacuated To Netherlands

Two Indian crew members aboard the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius were evacuated to the Netherlands after a hantavirus outbreak and remain healthy and asymptomatic, the Embassy of India in Spain said. The vessel, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, arrived in Spain's Canary Islands on Sunday with around 150 passengers and crew, including two Indians, according to PTI.

Following established WHO and Spanish protocols, passengers disembarked in the Canary Islands. According to CENEM, two Indian crew members were evacuated to the Netherlands. “As informed by the Spanish National Centre for Emergency Monitoring and Coordination (CENEM), the two Indian nationals who were travelling as crew members have been evacuated to the Netherlands, where they will be quarantined as per relevant health safety protocol,” it said.

Press Release on 2 Indian nationals onboard the MV Hondius vessel



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Comunicado de prensa sobre dos ciudadanos indios a bordo del buque MV Hondius@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @PIB_India @AmbSibiGeorge pic.twitter.com/hbfdCZTmW5 — India in Spain (@IndiainSpain) May 10, 2026

ALSO READ: Hantavirus-Hit Cruise Ship Begins Evacuation In Canary Islands

Indian Ambassador Jayant N. Khobragade is coordinating with Spanish authorities while monitoring the well-being of the two Indian nationals throughout the evacuation and quarantine process to ensure their safety, PTI reported.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said WHO experts were coordinating with Spanish authorities “on the epidemiological assessment of the passengers and coordinating charter flights with the Interior Ministry.” “Exterior Health confirms that all are asymptomatic,” he added.

What is Hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a rodent-borne disease transmitted through contact with infected rodents or their saliva, urine and faeces. Humans are commonly infected by inhaling airborne virus particles in enclosed spaces such as ships, barns and warehouses. Symptoms generally appear one to eight weeks after exposure, and reported cases remain isolated.

Several Nations' Citizens Arrived

A coordinated international evacuation is in progress following a hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise vessel that has resulted in three deaths. With five passengers confirmed infected, the World Health Organization has briefed member states on strict management protocols, mandating a 42-day monitoring period for all exposed individuals.

Repatriation flights landed in Madrid and Paris on Sunday afternoon. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu confirmed that one of five French nationals exhibited symptoms during the flight. Consequently, all five have been placed in strict isolation for medical testing. “I will issue a decree implementing isolation measures for close contacts to protect the general population,” Lecornu stated.

Evacuation flights to Canada, the UK, the Netherlands, Ireland, Turkey and the United States were scheduled through Sunday, with arrivals facing mandatory testing and quarantine. Spanish Health Minister Mónica García confirmed that the operation for the 150 passengers and crew will conclude on Monday with a final flight to Australia.

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