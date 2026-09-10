FDA Crackdown: 6 Prominent Mumbai Eateries Suspended, 7-Day Notice Must For Bhandaras

Maharashtra's Food And Drugs Administration on Thursday suspended the licence of six prominent food establishments in Mumbai and announced new norms regarding food distribution, according to NDTV.

As per the new norms, organisers and caterers holding mass community feasts such as Bhandara, Langar, or Mahaprasad need to submit an advance notice form online at least seven days prior to the event. The move is intended to ensure food safety, mandate strict hygiene checks, and mitigate potential food poisoning incidents during large-scale religious and festive gatherings across Maharashtra.

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FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe also issued a warning, stating that any tampering with public health or food quality will face ruthless legal action. Citizens can report complaints about food quality on the toll-free number 1800222365.

The food safety authority also found that Samarth Sweets in Mumbai's Jogeshwari was allegedly operating with open gutters near the entrance and severe cross-contamination risks due to poor workflow, leading to them revoking its food licence.

Ekvira Zunka Bhakar Kendra & Manisha Sweets in Mulund, Mumbai saw its licences suspended for cramped spaces, lack of ventilation, and open garbage posing pest risks.

Nawab Seekh Corner and Hotel Ashwin also faced action for storing raw meat in the open, having ant infestations in storage, and extreme lack of sanitation.

Jai Maharashtra Masala Dosa Corner also faced a shutdown, with the FDA citing active pest activity and gross unhygienic surroundings.

The FDA also conducted surprise raids on 11 Farsan and Namkeen manufacturing establishments in the Shil-Diva Road and Khardi village areas in Thane, acting on confidential information.

Authorities seized a massive 28,155 kg of substandard food and 56 litres of cooking oil, with a total estimated value of Rs. 20,48,801.

Licences for all 11 establishments have been immediately suspended due to notable unhygienic conditions which included stagnant drainage water, open roofs, and active rat and cockroach infestations.

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Three prominent hotels in the Pune division also faced immediate licence suspension for violating Schedule 4 hygiene standards. These included Hotel Shahi in Satara, Saber Restaurant in Lonavala, and Sairat Biryani, Koregaon Park, Pune.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shelke Mama Dhaba faces stringent legal action after failing a re-inspection regarding previously issued improvement notices.

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