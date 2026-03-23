EAM Jaishankar Speaks with US' Secretary Rubio On West Asia Conflict, Energy Security Concerns

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the West Asia Conflict and energy security concerns.

"Had a detailed telecon this evening with US @SecRubio. Our discussions focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy. We particularly spoke about energy security concerns. Agreed to remain in touch," said Jaishankar in a post on X.

The Jaishankar-Rubio phone conversation took place after US President Donald Trump said that he had 'very good and productive' talks with Iran and extended Washington's deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by five days.

Trump also told reporters that Iran wants 'to make a deal', and claimed US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner had held talks with an Iranian leader on Sunday. He did not say who was representing Iran, but said the US has not talked to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

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A day ago, Jaishankar had spoken to Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and discussed developments on West Asia conflict.

On Friday, the External Affairs Minister spoke to his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, and discussed the West Asia crisis.

Jaishankar's phone conversations with Wong and Anand came against the backdrop of increasing global concerns over fresh attacks on West Asian gas hubs.

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"Very pleased to speak with my Australian counterpart @SenatorWong. Shared our assessments of the ongoing West Asia conflict. Also discussed Indo-Pacific issues," the external affairs minister said on social media.

Following his conversation with Anand, Jaishankar said: "Discussed the West Asia conflict and bilateral ties. Look forward to continuing our conversation."

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