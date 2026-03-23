'Dumb Orange-Haired Man': Pune Eatery Links LPG Price Hike To War; Swipe At Trump Goes Viral

A Pune eatery has gone viral after blaming a “dumb orange-haired man” — a swipe at Donald Trump — for a war that it says pushed up LPG prices, forcing it to increase menu rates.

The message, displayed at the restaurant and shared on social media, linked the increase in menu prices to a “recent war” that had pushed up crude oil rates. It said the rise in fuel costs had made LPG and plastic more expensive, forcing the eatery to revise its prices from March 21.

“Due to the recent war started by a dumb orange-haired man, crude oil prices have increased… LPG and plastic rates have gone up,” the notice read, before asking customers to “cooperate or help stop the war.”

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An eatery in Pune 38 pic.twitter.com/YXbDs4amVa — ???????? Sayali.Mahashur ???????? (@SMahashur) March 22, 2026

Written in both English and Marathi, the note quickly caught the attention of social media users. Within hours, it began circulating widely, drawing reactions ranging from amusement to surprise. Many users praised the eatery's creative way of explaining the price hike, calling it a classic example of Pune's trademark wit. Others said the message stood out because it mixed humour with a real issue faced by small businesses.

Behind the humour, however, lies a serious concern. Restaurants across the country have been dealing with rising LPG costs, which directly impact their daily operations. Higher fuel prices, along with increased costs of raw materials and packaging, have forced many small eateries to raise prices in recent weeks.

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The viral notice has also sparked wider discussion online, with users pointing out how global developments are affecting local businesses. Some shared similar experiences of price increases, while others appreciated the transparency in explaining the reasons behind the hike.

As global tensions continue to affect crude oil prices, the impact is being felt across sectors, including the food industry. For many small businesses, even a slight increase in LPG costs can significantly affect margins.

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