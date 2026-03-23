'No Talks With US': Iran's Parliament Speaker Says Trump Using Fake News To Manipulate Oil Market

Iran on Monday rejected Donald Trump's claim of holding 'very good and productive' talks and said that the US President was using fake news to manipulate oil and stock markets.

Just a few hours ago, Trump claimed that he held 'very good and productive' talks with Iran regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East, while delaying the strikes on power plants.

Trump also claimed that they could reach a deal in five days or sooner and Iran wants to make a deal badly.

However, Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf rejected Trump's claim and said that the Iranian people demand complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors.

"All Iranian officials stand firmly behind their supreme leader and people until this goal is achieved. No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped," said Ghalibaf.

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Iran's Embassy In South Africa also said that there have been no talks with the US so far. "Our position on the Strait of Hormuz has not changed," said the Embassy in a post on X.

Contradicting Trump's claim, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also denied that any talks with the United States had taken place.

"Messages from the US, sent via friendly countries to seek talks and end the war, were received and answered in line with Iran's principles. We dismiss claims of any negotiations with Washington over the past 24 days, and Iran's position on the Strait of Hormuz and the terms for ending the war remain unchanged."

Speaking at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, Trump told reporters that the US was not in talks with the 'second' Supreme Leader, a reference to Ayatollah Khamanei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, and that the interlocutor was a 'top person' is the country.

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“A top person … We are dealing with a man who I believe is the most respected and the leader,” Trump said, adding, "We have not heard from the son.”

The Iranian media also rejected Trump's claim, saying there is no direct contact with Trump, not even through intermediaries.

On Sunday, Trump had threatened to obliterate Iran's power plants if the Strait Of Hormuz is not opened within 48 hours, before changing his decision to not attack for five days.

Following that, Iran warned it would strike electricity plants across the Middle East and mine the Persian Gulf after Trump threatened to bomb power stations in the Islamic Republic if it did not reopen the strait.

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