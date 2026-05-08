ChatGPT Images 2.0: 10 Powerful Prompts To Instantly Upgrade Your Photos

Since the launch of ChatGPT Images 2.0 last month, social media platforms remain flooded with viral image trends. It enables faster creation of AI images and more precise edits that preserve lighting, composition and identity across iterations, according to OpenAI.

The updated tool experience allows users to generate AI images from scratch or modify photos while keeping key details intact. Since its launch, users have also shown their creativity by using thoughtful prompts that transform everyday photos into stylised portraits.

Many of these prompts have gone viral, inspiring new visual styles, meme formats and shaping how users post on social media.

ALSO READ | AI's Hottest Private Companies Have Booming Crypto Shadow Market

Here are 10 such viral prompts that will re-invent your social media presence:

1. Doodle aesthetic edit

Edit this photo into a cute Pinterest/Xiaohongshu-style doodle aesthetic edit while keeping the original composition and colors natural. Keep the tones soft, airy, warm, and realistic. Add hand-drawn doodle elements around the main objects: * white outline strokes * sketchy sparkles * stars * hearts * arrows * tiny flowers * playful swirls * mini handwritten notes. Add small cute mascot-style doodles that match the vibe of the photo (tiny bear, smiling drink, cute food character, sleepy cloud, etc.) but keep them subtle and balanced.

Do NOT add too many words or overcrowd the image. Use this photo as a reference for the main image. The background is the same as in the photo. Overall style: clean & aesthetic composition white sticker outline soft pastel colour tone high detail 3D chibi glossy look cute Korean.

2. Doodle edit of food on table

Analyse the uploaded image and preserve the original subject, composition, and lighting. Add playful, hand-drawn doodles that interact directly with the subject in the image. The doodles should mimic, follow, or exaggerate the shapes, gestures, or motion present — such as outlining poses, extending limbs, adding motion lines, or creating imaginative elements that “respond” to the subject.

Ensure the doodles feel naturally integrated into the scene, as if they were drawn on top of the photo with intention. Use a sketchy, imperfect, hand-drawn style with organic lines, slightly uneven strokes, and a casual illustrated feel. Include whimsical handwritten text elements placed around the image. Avoid fixed phrases — generate context-aware, creative, and humorous text that fits each unique image. Keep the overall aesthetic fun, expressive, and social-media-ready.

3. Aesthetic edit of candid moment caught without trying

Use this photo provided to draw a snapshot of my everyday life as if it were accidentally taken on an iPhone camera. Make it feel like a very ordinary, imperfect candid shot. The photo should have slight motion blur, with uneven, natural lighting. Avoid overly polished edits or cinematic styling. The image should look spontaneous, authentic and casually taken in a real-life moment rather than professionally staged or AI-generated.

GPT Image 2 on Chatgpt



Prompt: I want to see what you really look like.

Draw a snapshot of your everyday life as if it were accidentally taken on an iPhone.

Make it feel like a very ordinary, imperfect candid shot.

The photo should have slight motion blur, with uneven, natural… pic.twitter.com/JmPqXfFiiX — Ciri (@Ciri_ai) May 4, 2026

4. Hyper realistic images with favourite food items

A hyper-realistic, 8k, studio shot creating a forced perspective illusion of immense scale difference, featuring a miniature figure standing next to a giant, crinkled open bag of yellow potato chips. Use this provided photo as a reference and create a single, colossal, hyper-detailed potato chip with visible texture and salt crystals resting on the ground right next to the figure.

The figure features dark, neatly styled hair and is dressed in a highly detailed black Ferrari racing jacket with red and white stripes. The miniature figure has hands resting on the hips, inspecting the giant chip. The scene features cinematic, soft illumination from the front, enhancing the textures of the crisp potato chip, the glossy metallic foil bag, and the figure's clothing. Medium shot, shallow depth of field, set against a clean, solid light beige background.

A hyper-realistic, 8k, studio shot creating a forced perspective illusion of immense scale difference, featuring a miniature figure standing next to a giant, crinkled open bag of yellow potato chips. A single, colossal, hyper-detailed potato chip with visible texture and salt… pic.twitter.com/2uZIDQHHeD — Hania Ai (@HaniaAi12) May 1, 2026

5. Turning vacation pictures into cartoon style illustration

Analyse the uploaded image and preserve the original subject, composition, and lighting. Do not alter the identity or facial structure of the main character. Add playful hand-drawn doodle elements that interact directly with the subject in the photo. The doodles should mimic, follow, or exaggerate the existing shapes, gestures, or movements — such as outlining the pose, extending arms or legs, adding motion lines, or creating imaginative elements that “react” to the subject.

Transform the entire image into a cute cartoon-style illustration with adorable doodle aesthetics. Maintain the original scene and character details while applying a vibrant, soft, and playful cartoon look.

6. Graceful image in a white saree

A beautiful young Indian woman with fair skin, long wavy dark brown hair cascading over one shoulder, subtle makeup, small red bindi on forehead, gentle smile, looking down softly. She is wearing an elegant white saree with delicate sheer long sleeves featuring small white floral embroidery, pleated blouse with deep neckline, saree draped stylishly showing a side waist cutout and midriff, gold waist chain visible.

Pose: Gracefully leaning on a dark wooden counter with her left hand, right hand gently touching her hair, body slightly turned towards the viewer, elegant and feminine stance. Use the provided picture as a reference. For background, use the reference of a rustic open-air cafe or traditional Indian resort interior with exposed wooden beams, thatched roof, vintage items in backdrop.

7. Image featuring a young miniature version of the main subject

A photorealistic portrait of a young man with light brown hair and short stubble, wearing a blue t-shirt, smiling softly while holding a tiny 3D cartoon version of himself between his fingers. The miniature character has an oversized head, expressive eyes, stylised hair, and a friendly pose, resembling a Pixar-style figure. Cinematic studio lighting, shallow depth of field, dark neutral background, ultra-detailed skin texture, realistic proportions, sharp focus, whimsical and heartwarming mood, high resolution.

8. ‘Heavy On My Own Head' Trend

Use the provided reference image as the exact identity source, preserving the subject's face, skin tone, hairstyle, and realism with no alteration. Create a surreal composition where a large, realistic version of the subject's head lies sideways on a flat surface, facing the camera with natural lighting and accurate proportions. Add a smaller full-body version of the same person interacting naturally with the head (sitting, standing, leaning, crouching, or balancing), allowing pose variation and optional natural cropping at the neck.

Maintain strict physical realism with correct scale contrast, believable weight, proper contact shadows, and no floating. Use a clean, minimal light neutral studio background with soft gradient lighting. Add bold handwritten-style black text at the top: “HEAVY ON MY OWN HEAD” with a subtle strike-through effect. Keep composition centered with strong negative space, ultra-realistic surreal photography style, sharp details, and soft shadows. Do not alter identity, stylise, or distort anatomy.

Detailed Prompt with Breakdown in below Tweets:



Use the provided reference image as the exact identity source, preserving the subject's face, skin tone, hairstyle, and realism with no alteration. Create a surreal composition where a large, realistic version of the subject's head… pic.twitter.com/MB8Kbd4O3d — PhotoGPT (@itsphotogptai) May 2, 2026

9. Featuring in a movie poster

Prompt: This ultra-cinematic dark fantasy poster is automatically generated using [" "] (face and hairstyle from the uploaded reference photo) as its outline, hyper-realistic portrait composition, a zoomed-in side profile of the subject, detailed skin textures, slightly messy, wet hair blowing in the wind, an intense and mysterious emotional expression, and an epic and dramatic atmosphere. ouble exposure composition featuring multiple scenes in realistic silhouette: [ ]

Realistic style, dramatic depth, volumetric lighting, [ ] (e.g., luxurious, girly, live-action, aesthetic, etc.) atmosphere, ultra-detailed textures, movie poster aesthetics, epic storytelling composition, high-contrast shadows, flexible cinematic coloring, ultra-realistic, masterpiece, sharp focus, HDR, 8K detail, Unreal Engine quality, highly detailed faces, photorealistic, fantasy adventure atmosphere. Vertical composition, compact layout, premium movie poster design, 9:16 aspect ratio, ultra HD

10. Be in the Star Wars Universe

Use the provided reference image as the exact identity source. Preserve the subject's facial structure, skin tone, expression, and realism with zero alteration. Create a cinematic, dark, Star Wars–inspired composition: A menacing warrior standing in profile, slightly turned toward the camera, wearing black layered robes with subtle fabric texture, holding a double-bladed red energy sword glowing intensely.

Lighting & Mood (CRITICAL): Ultra-low key lighting with a deep black background fading into darkness; Strong red rim lighting from the weapon casting glow on the lower body and face; Subtle warm highlights on the face and shoulders; High contrast shadows, almost silhouette-like; Dramatic, moody, and intimidating tone

ALSO READ | 75% Orders Linked To AI Use: Meesho CEO Opens Up On Gaining Edge In E-Commerce Race

Pose & Composition: Full-body or 3/4 composition; Subject facing sideways with head slightly tilted down and looking toward viewer; Weapon held diagonally across the frame; Balanced negative space above and around subject.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.