Diwali 2026: Himachal Pradesh Announces 5% DA Hike And Extra Rs 10,000 For Class IV Staff

Ahead of Diwali, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a 5% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA), along with an additional payment of Rs 10,000 for Class IV employees to help them celebrate the festival.

Announcing the decision, Sukhu reiterated that the government was committed to the welfare of its employees and would continue to take measures to address their concerns and support their financial well-being.

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He said the government wanted employees to work in a supportive environment, free from uncertainty over their welfare, so they could discharge their responsibilities effectively and contribute to the state's development and its goal of becoming self-reliant.

The additional amount is intended to help Class IV employees celebrate the festival and will be adjusted against their pension and salary arrears, Sukhu said, highlighting the government's efforts to support employees while managing the state's finances.

“While we are granting a 5% increase in Dearness Allowance to government employees, we are also providing an additional Rs 10,000 to Class IV employees so that they can celebrate Diwali with greater happiness,” the chief minister said.

Sukhu assured government employees that the administration remained committed to their welfare and urged them not to be concerned about the government's approach to employee-related issues.

“The government is working for the welfare of all employees, so you need not worry,” he said, adding that the state's development strategy was aimed at making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant.

The chief minister also expressed confidence that government employees would contribute to the state's efforts to achieve financial self-sufficiency.

“The path we are following will make the state self-reliant, and I believe every employee will contribute to this goal,” Sukhu said.

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Dearness Allowance is paid to government employees to help offset the impact of inflation on their purchasing power. DA revisions are an important component of employee compensation, particularly as rising prices increase household expenditure.

The announcement provides additional festive-season support to Class IV employees. However, as the Rs 10,000 payment will be adjusted against existing arrears, it may not represent an entirely separate, permanent increase in their overall compensation.

The government has not specified in the quoted statement the effective date of the DA hike or the precise schedule for disbursing the additional amount.

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