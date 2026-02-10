DGCA Orders Safety Audit Of Non-Scheduled Operators After Ajit Pawar's Fatal Crash

Days after the tragic demise of Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a safety audit of all non-scheduled operators.

The special audit is being conducted in a phased manner, with large operators to be covered first, the market watchdog said on Tuesday. A total of 14 operators will be covered under the safety check measure.

This step has been taken following the crash of a VSR Ventures aircraft in Maharashtra's Baramati on Jan. 28, which led to the death of Pawar and four others.

The plane that crashed was identified as VT-SSK, a Learjet 45 aircraft.

Notably, this was the second major hull-loss incident involving a Learjet 45 operated by VSR Ventures in less than three years, following the crash of VT-DBL in Mumbai in September 2023.

The official website of VSR Aviation suggests the firm offers aircraft charters to business professionals, with a portfolio of over 60 pilots and a track record of 15 years.

The company has listed Havells India, Welspun and APL Apollo as key customers, although the website does not offer more details on any of these clients.

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu told reporters on Jan. 29 that the investigation into the Baramati plane crash would follow a time-bound approach.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Wings India 2026, he said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the DGCA had arrived at the site, and the Black Box of the ill-fated aircraft had been recovered.

Responding to a query about the absence of firefighting personnel during the incident, the minister said the airstrip is used primarily by flying training organisations. He added that all facilities required for a Flying Training Organisation (FTO) were in place and that the airstrip operates under a Non-Scheduled Operator's Permit (NSOP), not for commercial aviation.

With PTI inputs

