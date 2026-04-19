Delhi Government Drafts Semiconductor Policy, Aimed At Investment, Employment: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

The Delhi government is framing a semiconductor policy to ramp up skilling of youth and global investment.

The policy aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat will develop a semiconductor ecosystem in Delhi, with focus on design, research and industry development in the state capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in a statement.

The government has started drafting of the 'Delhi Semiconductor Policy', aimed at positioning the capital as a key hub for semiconductor design, advanced research and development, and assembly and allied activities, the statement said.

The Chief Minister noted that the semiconductor sector has emerged as a critical pillar of the global economy, and the Delhi government is working on the comprehensive policy framework to ensure its balanced and structured development.

The policy will envisage both financial and non-financial incentives to promote ease of doing business, innovation, and an industry-driven ecosystem, she said.

The proposed policy will be structured around five key pillars -- semiconductor design and intellectual property development; research, development and innovation; manufacturing-enabling activities such as assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) and outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT), along with the development of ancillary industries; talent development and skilling; and strengthening of the startup and industrial ecosystem, it said.

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The Chief Minister said the policy is expected to strengthen Delhi's position in high-value segments of the semiconductor value chain, particularly in design, research and development, and advanced packaging.

It is likely to attract investments from semiconductor companies, startups, as well as ATMP and OSAT units. The policy will also support the growth of ancillary industries linked to testing, packaging, and semiconductor inputs, the statement said.

Gupta said the policy will generate high-quality job opportunities in areas such as chip design, semiconductor research, and advanced packaging.

The policy places emphasis on targeted incentives, reduction in operational costs, and the creation of a conducive business environment to boost private investment, she said.

Capital subsidies, infrastructure development, and alignment with national initiatives, particularly the India Semiconductor Mission, are expected to enhance investor confidence and encourage participation from both domestic and global players, she added.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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