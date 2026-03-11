NTA Likely To Publish CUET UG 2026 Date Sheet This Week At Official Website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to unveil the timetable for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET UG) 2026 shortly. Based on previous year patterns, the agency is likely to publish the schedule within this week. The timetable will be available on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The PDF will outline subject-specific exam dates, shift timings, and other crucial information related to the examinations.

CUET PG 2026 date sheet

The CUET UG 2026 datesheet schedules exams from May 21 to 31, covering key subjects in multiple slots: Biology on May 21 (2-5 PM), Business Studies on May 23 (2-5 PM), Chemistry on May 24 (2-5 PM), Economics on May 25 (2-5 PM), English on May 26 (2-5 PM), General Test on May 27 and 29 (both 2-5 PM), Geography on May 30 (2-5 PM), Hindi on May 28 (2-5 PM), Mathematics on May 30 (9 AM-12 PM), Physics on May 31 (2-5 PM), and Psychology on May 31 (9 AM-12 PM).

This tentative schedule aligns with the overall CUET UG 2026 timeline, where registration closed on Feb. 26 (extended), corrections ended Feb. 11, and exams run May 11-31, with admit cards, city slips, answer keys, and results to be announced later by the NTA.

CUET UG 2026 Timetable Anticipated Release Date and Time

The timetable for CUET UG 2026 examinations will be made available soon. According to the official announcement, the CUET UG exams 2026 will take place from May 11 to 31, in an online, computer-based testing format across various centres in India and internationally.

The Agency will disclose the examination schedule shortly. Once the schedule is out, candidates can locate their subject-specific dates and shift details to the official website.

Application dates for CUET UG 2026

The CUET UG 2026 registration process began on Jan. 3, with the last date to apply and pay the application fee both extended to Feb. 26. A correction window for applications was available from Feb. 9 to 11 up to 11:50 p.m., allowing candidates to edit their details.

The CUET city intimation slip, admit card release, and exam dates, from May 11 to 31 along with response sheets, answer key, and final results, are yet to be announced by the National Testing Agency.

