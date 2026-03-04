CUET PG 2026 Exam From March 6: All About The Test Pattern And Cut-Off Marks

The CUET PG examination is set to commence on March 6, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) administering the postgraduate entrance assessment in various cities via Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. Admit cards have been issued for candidates who are scheduled to take the test from March 6 to March 10.

Aspirants can obtain their hall tickets from the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg - by using their login details. This year, more than 4.11 lakh applicants have signed up for the entrance assessment aimed at securing admission into postgraduate courses offered by participating universities.

Exam Pattern And Marking Scheme

The CUET PG 2026 test will feature 75 questions totaling 300 points. Candidates will receive four points for each correct response, while one point will be subtracted for every incorrect answer. Unattempted questions will not earn any points. The exam duration is set at 90 minutes. The assessment will take place across 157 subjects in three sessions each day

Follow these steps to download the admit cards for CUET PG 2026

Step 1: Navigate to exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

Step 2: Click on “CUET PG Admit Card 2026”

Step 3: Enter your login information

Step 4: Submit your details and download the admit ticket

Step 5: Print a clear copy for the exam day

If examinee encounter any issues or found and issues with their admit cards, candidates may reach out to the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

Candidates appearing for CUET PG 2026 must carry a printed copy of their admission card to the exam center, along with a valid government-issued photo ID such as Aadhaar card, passport, or driving license. They are also required to bring one additional passport-sized photograph for verification and administrative purposes.

