CUET PG 2026: NTA To Announce CUET PG Result Today; All You Need To Know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the results for the Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2026 today, April 24, 2026, as announced by the NTA. Candidates who took the exam can access their results on the official site at exams.nta.ac.in by entering their application number and password.

As per the latest information from the NTA, the CUET PG 2026 results are expected to be published around 5 pm. The results will be based on the final answer key after addressing all objections raised by candidates. The window for challenging the answer key was open until April 14, 2026.

ALSO READ: AP SSC 2026 Results: BSEAP Class 10 Result Likely To Be Announced By April 25

According to the marking scheme, candidates receive four points for each accurate response. However, one point will be subtracted for every wrong answer. There are no penalties for questions left unanswered.

CUET PG 2026 Results Direct Link: List Of Websites To Check Results

Candidates can check the results at

CUET PG 2026: Follow this guide to check & download results

Step 1: Navigate to the official site at exams.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Next, select the CUET PG Result 2026 link prominently displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Input your application ID along with your password or date of birth.

Step 4: Then hit the “submit” button.

Step 5: The scorecard will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Check & download it and keep it for your records.

Admission requirements

Applicants are encouraged to verify the admission requirements of the institutions they intend to apply to before finalizing their submissions. Institutions will carry out their individual counselling sessions based on the CUET PG 2026 score report.

ALSO READ: Assam HS Result 2026: AHESC Class 12 Results To Be Declared On April 28

The CUET PG 2026 enrolment procedure commenced on December 14, 2025, and concluded on January 14, 2026. The assessment was carried out from March 6 to March 27, 2026, at various locations throughout the nation.

A combined total of 198 institutions will grant admission based on CUET PG 2026 scores. This group encompasses central, state, governmental, private, and deemed universities. Each institution will adhere to its specific eligibility requirements and admission procedures.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.