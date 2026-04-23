Assam HS Result 2026: AHESC Class 12 Results To Be Declared On April 28

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce Assam Board Class 12 board exam results on April 28. Students who participated in the Assam Board Class 12 examination can access the results on AHSEC's official websites at ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultassam.nic.in.

Himanta Biswa Sharma, the CM of Assam, confirmed the results date via a post on X. The state education minister, Ranoj Pegu, will announce the HS Result 2026 Assam through the press conference.

Higher Secondary results will be declared on 28th April.

My best wishes to all students appearing for the exam. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 23, 2026

Assam HS Results: Follow these steps to check & download results

Step 1: Head over to the Assam Board's official website at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Assam HS Result 2026 located on the homepage.

Step 3: A fresh page will emerge, prompting candidates to enter their login credentials.

Step 4: Press submit and your results will be revealed.

Step 5: Review the result and save the page.

Step 6: Be sure to print a hard copy for any future reference.

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Follow this guide to download results from DigiLocker

Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker application or head to digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Sign in using your mobile number/Aadhaar/username

Step 3: Navigate to the “Education” or “Issued Documents” segment

Step 4: Select Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC)

Step 5: Pick “Class 12 Marksheet 2026”

Step 6: Input your roll number and other necessary information

Step 7: Hit Get Document

Step 8: View and download your digital marksheet for your records

In 2025, the overall pass percentages were recorded at 81.03% for the arts stream, 84.88% for the science stream, 82.18% for the commerce stream, and 68.55% for the vocational stream.

Re-evaluation procedure

Students unhappy with their Assam HS Result 2026 scores can request a re-evaluation of answer sheets. The application procedure will commence following the announcement of results, and students will be required to pay the AHSEC re-evaluation fee for every subject they want to apply for review.

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