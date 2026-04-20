AI Platform NEET2Seat Aims To Ease Counselling Stress For 25 Lakh NEET Aspirants

With the NEET UG 2026 exam just around the corner, nearly 25 lakh students are preparing to appear in this coveted exam. Quite naturally, students can get overwhelmed by the sheer nature of the exam, particularly when it comes to medical college counselling and that is where AI-powered platform is taking shape.

NEET2Seat, a Mumbai-based startup, has launched a data-led guidance platform, which promises to help students navigate these complex NEET counselling systems that typically runs from June to October, spanning both state-level and All India Quota rounds.

The startup is focused on making counselling data easier to understand and more accessible for students and parents alike.

Shortly after exam results, NEET aspirants often tend to track multiple rounds of counselling conducted by states and the Medical Counselling Committee, churning through hundreds of pages of PDF allotment lists. This problem is further accentuated by category codes, shifting cut-offs and overlapping deadlines.

“After years of preparation, students are often overwhelmed once counselling begins,” said Ashok Hegde, founder of NEET2Seat. “The data exists in government records, but there is no easy way for students to translate their scores into realistic college options or counselling strategies.”

NEET2Seat said it has analyst at least three years of allotment data across more than 500 medical colleges, with the data revealing that cut-off ranks at nearly one in four All India Quota colleges shifted by 25% on a yearly basis. The company adds that this makes reliance on previous year cut-offs risky, especially without any deeper insights or analysis.

Neet2Seat uses AI to offer tools such as rank prediction, college prediction by category, preference list planning and round by round conselling guidance. The platform currently covers Maharashtra, Karnataka and the All India Quota, with more states to be added soon.

NEET2Seat positions itself as a freemium alternative to private counselling packages, which can cost between Rs 15,000 and Rs 1 lakh. “Every student who clears NEET deserves informed guidance, not just those who can afford counsellors,” Hegde said.

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