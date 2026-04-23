Tata Capital Declares First-Ever Dividend, Logs 47% Jump In Q4 Net Profit

Tata Capital Ltd. declared its first ever dividend of Rs 0.57 per equity share along with its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday.

The record date for the dividend is yet to be announced. The dividend will be paid after it is approved by the shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, the filing stated.

The company's net profit saw 19.5% sequential uptick to Rs 1,502 crore compared to Rs 1,256 crore in the previous quarter. The firm's total income saw a 2.3% increase QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) to Rs 8.162 crore from the preceding quarter's Rs 7,979 crore.

Tata Capital Q4FY26 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Profit up 19.5% at Rs 1,502 crore vs Rs 1,256 crore

Total Income up 2.3% at Rs 8,162 crore vs Rs 7,979 crore

Tata Capital Q3 Results

Tata Capital reported a 12.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 7,978.85 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, from Rs 7,111.18 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2025. Net profit rose 20.4% YoY (year-on-year) to Rs 1,264.74 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 from Rs 1,050.37 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025.

Share price of Tata Capital saw 0.96% uptick to Rs 340.60, compared to a 0.84% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

Tata Capital is a prominent Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and a subsidiary of Tata Sons. It offers a wide range of financing solutions to retail, corporate, and institutional customers.

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