Central Railway Announces Ganpati Special Train: Bookings, Trips Schedule, Halts And Other Details

Central Railway has announced an additional Ganpati Special train between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Madgaon to cater to the expected festive rush during the Ganpati Festival.

The special services will operate under a Train on Demand (TOD) arrangement and will provide more seats and a comfortable travel option for passengers heading to Goa and the Konkan region.

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Train number 01007, the CSMT–Madgaon Special, will operate on Sept. 11 and Sept. 13, 2026, completing two trips.

The return service, Train number 01008, the Madgaon–CSMT Special, will run on Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, 2026, and will also make two trips.

In total, the special train service will offer 22 ICF coaches. The composition includes 12 Sleeper Class coaches, two AC 3-tier coaches, six General Second Class coaches and two Second Class luggage-cum-guard coaches.

The train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali, according to the announcement.

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The additional services come as thousands of people traditionally travel from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra to the Konkan region during Ganesh Chaturthi to celebrate the festival with their families.

Booking for the Ganpati Special services will open on August 29, 2026.

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