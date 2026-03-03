CBSE Board Exams For Classes 10, 12 On March 5-6 Postponed In Middle East

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Class X and XII board papers scheduled for March 5–6 in select locations in the Middle East, citing ongoing developments in the region. New examination dates will be announced later.

“This is a continuation to the circular dated 01.03.2026. After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), the Board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled for Thursday, 05 March 2026 and Friday, 06 March 2026, for both Class X and Class XII. The new dates shall be announced later,” the circular said.

“The Board will review the situation on Thursday, 05 March 2026 and take appropriate decisions with regard to examinations scheduled from 07 March onwards,” it added.

Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE's Controller of Examinations, has advised impacted students to remain in regular touch with their respective schools and to rely solely on official updates issued by the Board.

The circular has been circulated to Indian Ambassadors in the concerned countries and to the Consul General of India in Dubai to ensure a unified response.

Earlier, the Board had announced the postponement of the Class 10 and 12 papers in the Middle East due on March 2, indicating that revised dates would be declared in due course. It also confirmed that a review would be undertaken on March 3 to determine whether examinations planned from March 5 would proceed.

A joint US–Israeli operation struck multiple sites in Tehran on Saturday, unleashing missiles and drones on key targets. The compound of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, located in the city centre, was struck during the operation. Iranian officials subsequently confirmed his death.

The counterstrike from Tehran was swift, with missiles and drones directed at Tel Aviv and other locations in Israel. US military facilities and diplomatic posts throughout the Middle East were also targeted, as were energy sites in nearby countries, among them a Saudi oil refinery and a luxury hotel in Dubai.

