Caught On Camera: Youths Perform Dangerous Stunts, Pull-Ups On Bhayandar-Naigaon Railway Bridge

A viral video showing a group of youths performing dangerous stunts on the Bhayandar-Naigaon railway creek bridge in Mumbai has raised serious concerns over railway security and unauthorised access to restricted infrastructure.

The footage shows youths hanging from the iron safety mesh and maintenance structures of the bridge, performing pull-ups and allegedly spray-painting graffiti while local trains operate nearby. The incident has prompted questions over how the individuals managed to enter a restricted railway area.

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Given the critical importance of the Bhayandar-Naigaon railway corridor, the creek bridge remains strictly off-limits to the public.

Following the circulation of the video, the Bhayandar Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 145 and 147 of the Railways Act, relating to nuisance and unauthorised entry or trespassing.

Authorities are also examining the authenticity of the footage. A technical investigation is underway to determine whether the video is genuine or has been digitally altered or generated using artificial intelligence (AI) or CGI technology. Officials are working to establish the exact location, date and time of the alleged incident and identify the youths seen in the footage, NDTV reported

Investigators are also attempting to trace the person who recorded and circulated the video. If the footage is confirmed to be genuine, authorities could initiate further action against those responsible and review security arrangements at the bridge, the report said.

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Amid a rising trend of viral stunt videos shot in restricted transit areas, calls are growing for a thorough investigation into the latest clip. Observers are pushing officials to verify the video's authenticity, bring those involved to justice if verified, and immediately audit security measures around the railway bridge to restrict access.

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