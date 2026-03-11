Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 Gets A Boost, Cabinet Clears Total Outlay Of Rs 8.70 Lakh Crore

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved an additional outlay of Rs 1.51 lakh crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM 2.0), the Centre's flagship rural drinking water scheme.

The addditional allocation for the scheme till 2028 takes the totally outlay to Rs. 8.70 lakh crore, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The Cabinet stated that the programme's emphasis has transitioned from "infrastructure creation to service delivery, supported by drinking water governance and institutional ecosystem for sustainable rural piped potable water supply."

Taking to X later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the decision "marks a major step toward ensuring sustainable and reliable tap water supply for rural households across India. It shifts the focus from only infrastructure creation to citizen-centric service delivery supported by strong local governance and digital monitoring. The move will strengthen water security, improve health outcomes and empower rural communities, especially our Nari Shakti."

What is Jal Jeevan Mission?

Initiated in August 2019, the Jal Jeevan Mission aims to deliver safe and adequate drinking water via tap connections to all rural households in India. This initiative is overseen by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, with financial support shared by the central government and state administrations.

The programme aims to guarantee functional household tap connections (FHTCs) to every rural home.

Reforms in Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0

JJM 2.0 aims to certify all gram panchayats as ‘Har Ghar Jal' by ensuring tap water connections to all 19.36 crore rural households across the nation by December 2028, while also committing to timelines, maintaining scheme viability, and delivering citizen-focused water services through distinct MoUs with State/UTs. Additionally, JJM 2.0 supports the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 by guaranteeing a reliable 24×7 rural drinking water supply through a transition from an infrastructure-centered method to a citizen-driven utility service model via structural reforms.

Progress stats of Jal Jeevan Mission

Starting from a baseline of 3.23 crore (17%) rural households having tap water connections in 2019, an additional 12.56 crore rural households have been granted tap water connections under JJM to date. Currently, approximately 15.80 crore (81.61%) households are reported to have tap water connections as of now.

