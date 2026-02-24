Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Delhi Braces For 48-Hour Water Disruption Starting Feb 25; Here's The Complete List Of Areas

According to officials, the shutdown will begin at 11:00 am on Feb. 25 and will continue till 11:00 am on Feb. 27.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Delhi Braces For 48-Hour Water Disruption Starting Feb 25; Here's The Complete List Of Areas
Photo source: Flickr

Different parts of the national capital will face a 48-hour disruption in water supply starting Wednesday, Feb. 25, due to interconnection work being undertaken by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). In a statement issued on X, the Delhi Jal Board informed the public the supply will be affected because of interconnection work on newly laid 1500 mm diameter twin raw water pipelines. These pipelines are being linked to the existing main line of the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

Shutdown Time

According to officials, the shutdown will begin at 11:00 am on Feb. 25  and will continue till 11:00 am on Feb. 27. During this period, water supply to several areas will remain affected. The Delhi Jal Board has asked residents in the affected localities to store sufficient water in advance to avoid inconvenience during the maintenance work.

Affected Areas

The areas which will will affected as as follows:

Dwarka Sub City, Mahavir Enclave, Vijay Enclave, Uttam Nagar group of colonies, Pochanpur, Bharthal, Amberahi Village, Madhu Vihar, Sagar Pur, Kailash Puri, Durga Park, Mangla Puri, Raj Nagar Phase I and II, Bagdola Village, Bijwasan, Dhulsiras, Binda Pur, Sewak Park, Bharat Vihar, Sita Puri and Raja Puri.

Water supply will also be affected in Jiwan Park, Indra Park, Milap Nagar and Chanakya Place, Arjun Park, Laxmi Vihar, Bajrang Enclave, Maksudabad, Naya Bazar, Vijay Park, Sai Baba Enclave, Nangli Sakrawati Village and its extension, Ranaji Enclave, Shyam Vihar group of colonies, Dharampura group of colonies, Roshanpura group of colonies, Deenpur Village, Matiala, Palam, Vishwas Park, Sadh Nagar Part I and II, Nanhey Park, Bamnoli Village, Shahbad Mohammadpur Village, Kapashera Village, IGI Airport and ICCC (Yashobhumi), Najafgarh Town and adjoining areas, Delhi Jal Board said in a release. 


Residents in these areas have been requested to plan their water usage accordingly.

ALSO READ: Leh-Bound SpiceJet Plane Returns To New Delhi After Facing Engine Issue

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Met Gala 2026: Is Beyonce Returning As Co-Chair This Year? Date, Venue, Theme Revealed

Met Gala 2026: Is Beyonce Returning As Co-Chair This Year? Date, Venue, Theme Revealed

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search