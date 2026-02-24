Get App
The 12-team tournament will follow a group-stage round-robin format with the top two teams advancing to the semi-finals, while the final will be held at Lord's.

Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule Released By ICC — Check Dates, Timings, Fixtures And More
New Zealand are the defending Women's T20 World Cup champions.
Photo Source: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the fixtures of the 2026 edition of the Women's T20 World Cup. The tournament will be hosted by England and Wales and will be played from June 12 to July 5. The tournament will see 12 teams compete for the coveted T20 World Cup trophy.

The competing teams are: England, New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland and South Africa. These 12 teams have been split into two groups of six teams each. Every team from a group will face each other once with the top two teams securing a spot in the semi-finals.

The two groups are as follows:

Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands

Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland

Earlier this month, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands secured for themseleves a place in the tournament through the Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers which was played in Nepal. It will be the first time that the Netherlands will be participating in a women's T20 World Cup tournament.

Edgbaston, Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Hampshire Bowl, Headingley, The Oval and Lord's Cricket Ground have been earmarked to hold the 33-match tournament. The Oval will host the two semi-finals to be played on June 30 and July 2 while the final will be played at Lord's on July 5.

New Zealand are the reigning T20 World Cup champions. Australia are the most successful team in the history of the tournament having clinched the T20 World Cup trophy six times.

Here is a look at the full schedule of the tournament as released by the ICC on X:

