Swiggy Launches Toing App For Affordable Food Ordering In Delhi

Swiggy on Tuesday has launched a new app for affordable food ordering in Delhi, as its rivalry with the likes of Zepto Cafe and Rapido's Ownly hots up. With this launch, Toing will be available to consumers across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

Over the last 6 months, Toing has expanded to 11 cities across India. Toing is also live in Pune, Agra, Vadodara, Guwahati, Nashik and Nagpur. The app features some of Delhi NCR's most popular restaurants such as Punjabi Anghithi, Om Sweets & Snacks, Bikanervala, La Pino'z Pizza, Mithaas, Hira Sweets, Rollsking, KFC, Behrouz Biryani, Bakingo, California Burrito, offering a wide range of food options across cuisines including North Indian, Biryani, Chinese, Desserts and much loved fast-food options like Pizzas, Burgers, and Momos.

The app by Swiggy promises the lowest item prices across food or beverages on its app, guaranteeing to match or beat restaurant table menu prices. In addition to this, there are no packaging charges or platform fees on any order.

This will make Toing the most affordable food delivery app available in the market. Users can order a range of dishes including biryanis, burgers and bowls for under Rs 99.

Toing's affordable and accessible pricing model has strongly resonated with first-time jobbers and college students, accelerating its expansion to newer cities. By focusing on everyday affordability, Toing ensures unmatched value and reliability for its users.

Speaking on the expansion, Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Toing said, “Toing is creating a new category of food customers targeting the Gen Z, college goers and the value conscious customers and it guarantees lowest prices to its customers."

Bhakoo also added that Swiggy had recently launched Toing in Guwahati, Nashik and Nagpur, the three key educational hubs. "Delhi NCR has a large base of Gen Z and college goers and hence, offers the perfect landscape for Toing," he further added.

Toing has more than 1 million downloads across India and a rating of 4.5.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.