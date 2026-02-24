Neeraj Pandey Set To Bring RD Burman's Life To Big Screen: Report

A film based on the life of iconic legendary composer RD Burman is gathering momentum, with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey expected to direct the project, as reported by Variety India. While the makers have not made an official announcement, industry sources indicate that the biopic has moved beyond the initial stage, with the screenplay already completed and international locations such as Scotland and Budapest scouted for the shoot.

The film is currently in pre-production, and the makers are in talks with a leading Hindi film actor — who has earlier played the lead in successful biopics — for the main role. The casting process is also underway, with discussions being held with a top actor. Though the actor's name has not been revealed yet, sources say he has earlier played the title role in a critically acclaimed biopic. The film's shooting schedule will be finalised once the casting is locked.

Known for his acclaimed thrillers like A Wednesday, Special 26, and Baby, this will mark Pandey's return to the biographical genre after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Known for his gripping storytelling, the director is expected to present a detailed and emotional look at the life of the iconic composer, focusing on both his musical genius and his personal journey.

RD Burman, affectionately known as Pancham Da, remains one of the most influential figures in Hindi film music. Born into a musical family as the son of celebrated composer S.D. Burman, he grew up surrounded by melody and rhythm. Starting out in the 1960s, he went on to redefine the sound of film music by blending Indian classical influences with Western genres such as rock, jazz and electronic music — a style that was considered path-breaking for its time.

Across a career that spanned more than three decades, Burman composed for over 300 films and created songs that continue to resonate with listeners of all generations. His music covered a wide range — from lively hits like Dum Maro Dum and Mehbooba Mehbooba to emotional songs such as Tumse Naraz Nahi Zindagi and Tu Tu Hai Wahi. His frequent collaborations with singers like Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle gave Hindi cinema many timeless classics.

His final major soundtrack for 1942: A Love Story achieved immense popularity and earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Music Director after his passing in 1994 at the age of 54.

Even today, his music continues to influence composers and remains a favourite among listeners across generations. The upcoming biopic aims to bring his extraordinary journey and lasting legacy to the big screen.

