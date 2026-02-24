O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 12: Shahid Kapoor Film Crosses Rs 57 Crore Mark Amid Sluggish Second Week

O Romeo, the romantic action-thriller, is witnessing a slowdown in its second week despite a strong opening run. On Day 12, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer earned an estimated Rs 0.53 crore India net so far, taking its total domestic collection to around Rs 57.93 crore.

Released on February 13, 2026, the film opened on a solid note with Rs 8.5 crore on Day 1, followed by a sharp jump to Rs 12.65 crore on Saturday. It collected Rs 9 crore on Sunday, ending its first weekend on a high. The weekday trend then dipped, with Rs 4.85 crore on Monday, Rs 5.35 crore on Tuesday, Rs 3.65 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 3.1 crore on Thursday, closing Week 1 at Rs 47.1 crore.

In the second week, the film earned Rs 2.15 crore on Friday, Rs 3.4 crore on Saturday, and Rs 3.15 crore on Sunday, before dropping to Rs 1.6 crore on Monday and Rs 0.53 crore on Tuesday.

Occupancy remained limited on Day 12, with the film recording an overall 7.34% Hindi occupancy in morning shows. Among the key circuits, NCR reported 10% occupancy across 668 shows, while Mumbai saw 8% occupancy from 385 shows. Pune also registered 10% occupancy with 232 shows, and Jaipur led the chart with 11% from 113 shows.

In the southern and eastern markets, the response was comparatively muted — Bengaluru had 6% occupancy across 138 shows, Hyderabad recorded 4% from 96 shows, and Kolkata also stood at 4% with 115 shows. Ahmedabad logged 4% across 325 shows, while Surat reported 3% from 192 shows. Chandigarh (6% in 53 shows) and Lucknow (7% in 132 shows) showed moderate trends, whereas Chennai saw almost no response, with only 6 shows scheduled.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O Romeo features an ensemble cast including Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani, Tamannaah and Avinash Tiwary. The film opened to strong buzz for its music, scale and Bhardwaj's signature storytelling style.

The strong first week helped the film build a good total, but the big drop during the second week means it now needs strong weekend collections to keep its box office run steady. All eyes are on the coming days to see if it can pick up again and reach its next milestone.

