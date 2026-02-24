Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Tomorrow: Camera, Battery, Chipset, Privacy Display, Prices — What To Expect

Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 will go live in just over a day, and with it, the new flagship offering — Galaxy S26 Ultra — will be officially unmasked. While Samsung has thrown only a few teasers as to what to expect in the device, including the new Privacy Display, insider reports have spilled the beans on almost everything.

We've compiled everything we know to date about the Galaxy S26 Ultra, ranging from specs and features to upgrades and possible prices around the globe.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Date And Times Around The Globe

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is set to be unveiled on Feb. 25. The live stream will air on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and YouTube channel at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT / 7 p.m. CET / 11:30 p.m. IST.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specs And Features (Expected)

Leaked details and teasers reveal the following expected specs and features.

Camera: Improved zoom for distant subjects, clearer videos, and low-light performance have been teased by Samsung. The rear setup on the Ultra could comprise a 200MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide (120° field of view, Dual-Pixel Autofocus), 10MP telephoto, and 50MP periscope telephoto. On the front, a 12MP unit is expected. A new 24MP photo mode may be added.

Processor: The S26 Ultra will likely be powered globally by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, with early Geekbench scores around 3,601 in single-core and around 10,686 in multi-core tests.

Display And Privacy Screen: The new Privacy Display feature, which limits visibility from side angles to protect privacy, is expected to come alongside a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic Amoled panel.

Battery And Charging: An unchanged battery capacity of 5,000mAh is widely tipped, but wired charging may jump to 60W (from 45W), as per 3C certification. Qi2 wireless charging is expected, without built-in magnets.

RAM And Storage: The S26 Ultra may start at 12GB RAM, with options like 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB.

Design: Leaks indicate softer, rounded edges, with a pill-shaped rear camera module (most lenses grouped, one separately placed with the flash), flat screen with slimmer bezels, and a centred hole-punch selfie camera.

Software: The Ultra is tipped to run Android 16 with One UI 8.5 skin on top.

Colours: Black, White, Sky Blue, and Cobalt Violet colours are expected for the Ultra model. S Pen could be in Black or White, with top section colour-matched to the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Prices Globally (Expected)

Expected pricing for the 256GB base variant of the Galaxy S26 Ultra around the globe are:

U.S.: $1,199

U.K.: £1,249

India: Rs 1,39,900

Canada: CAD 1,699

Germany: EUR 1,499

France: EUR 1,499

China: RMB 9,699

Australia: AUD 2,099

