Bengaluru Food Inspections Expose Shocking Hygiene Lapses At Restaurant, Govt Canteen And Warehouse

Karnataka health officials uncovered serious food safety lapses at establishments in Bengaluru on Wednesday, including a restaurant inside the Legislators House near Vidhana Soudha and a government health department canteen.

During an inspection of the Mallige Hotel restaurant, officials found cockroaches inside the kitchen and reported unhygienic conditions. The establishment had also failed to carry out pest-control measures as required under food safety norms.

The inspections formed part of a wider crackdown on hotels, restaurants, food establishments, and dark stores across Karnataka. The latest action follows recent inspections in Bengaluru that found hygiene violations at several high-end restaurants.

In another inspection, officials visited the Arogya Soudha Canteen on Magadi Road, operated within the health department's premises. The inspection found poor hygiene and food safety deficiencies.

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Officials reportedly found expired idli, rava, and coconut powder at the canteen. The food products were also not stored in accordance with prescribed food safety requirements.

The canteen was further found to have failed to conduct pest-control measures.

The findings have raised concerns because the violations were detected at a facility serving people within a government health department complex.

Food Supply Warehouse Also Inspected

The enforcement drive also covered a food and grocery supply warehouse that supplies major hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru.

Officials found the premises clean during the inspection. However regulatory and labelling deficiencies were detected in some products.

The FSSAI licence number of the manufacturer was missing for 146 kg of chicken. Officials also found that the FSSAI licence associated with the manufacturer of 40 kg of garlic was no longer valid.

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Rice, dry fruits and spices were also found to carry incorrect or incomplete labelling.

Following the inspection, the department issued a notice to the warehouse operator. Officials said further legal action would be taken under the applicable food safety provisions, as per NDTV.

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