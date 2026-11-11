Banned Pakistani Fairness Cream Still Sold In India; Police Probe Underway

Despite the suspension of trade between India and Pakistan, a Pakistani skin-lightening cream is reportedly continuing to enter Indian markets through illegal channels. Identified as Goree Beauty Cream, the product is being sold in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country, both at local shops and on major e-commerce platforms. It is priced between Rs 380 and Rs 800.

Health experts have raised serious concerns about the product after laboratory tests reportedly detected dangerously high levels of toxic heavy metals, including mercury and lead. Exposure to these substances can damage vital organs, including the kidneys, and affect the nervous system. The cream was found to contain 5,000 parts per million (ppm) of mercury, significantly exceeding the permissible limit of less than 1 ppm.

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According to doctors, mercury can interfere with melanin production, the process responsible for determining skin colour. By suppressing the production of this pigment, mercury-containing creams can make the skin appear lighter. However, this cosmetic effect comes with serious health risks.

Prolonged use of creams containing toxic levels of mercury can also damage the skin. Users may experience irritation, redness and itching, while continued exposure can cause skin thinning and make underlying blood vessels more visible.

Mercury exposure can affect the kidneys and nervous system, while lead can also cause damage to the brain and other organs. The extent of the harm depends on the level and duration of exposure.

Banned Toxic Cream Continues To Circulate Despite Health Warnings

Authorities in Maharashtra have banned the skin cream after doctors reported kidney-related problems among 18 women who had used the product. According to reports, medical professionals investigating the cases found that the women had a common history of using Goree Beauty Cream. Subsequent laboratory tests reportedly detected dangerously high levels of lead and mercury in the product.

Despite the ban, the cream continues to be available through local markets and online platforms in Maharashtra and neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. According to police sources, the product, which originates from Pakistan, is being smuggled into Madhya Pradesh through Amravati and Nagpur, before being transported through Khandwa and Burhanpur to other parts of the state. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the routes used to bring the products into India.

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Goree skin-lightening cream has faced regulatory action in several countries. In 2021, New Zealand's medicines regulator, Medsafe, warned consumers against using Goree Beauty Cream with Lycopene, Goree Day and Night Beauty Cream Oil Free, and Golden Pearl Beauty Cream after laboratory tests detected mercury and lead in the products.

In 2025, the Philippines Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also issued a public health advisory against certain products from the brand over safety concerns and a lack of regulatory approval. The agency flagged violations of cosmetic labelling requirements, including the omission of details such as the manufacturer's name and address, batch number, manufacturing date and expiry date.

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