Bank Holidays Next Week: Banks To Remain Shut For Three Days From Feb. 16-21; Check State-Wise List

Bank branches in various parts of the country will remain shut for three days next week. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has marked Feb. 18, 19, and 20 as designated holidays.

List of Bank Holidays From Feb. 16-21

Feb. 18 (Wednesday) : Banks will stay shut in Sikkim to celebrate Losar, the Tibetan New Year.

Feb. 19 (Thursday) : Maharashtra will see bank closures on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Feb. 20 (Friday): Banks will remain closed in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram to mark State Day/Statehood Day.

All banks in India observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays. Thus, banks are scheduled to remain open on Feb. 21.

The Reserve Bank of India issues its annual bank holiday schedule under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Although branches may remain shut on notified public holidays, customers can still use digital channels such as ATMs, UPI services and internet banking without disruption.

As operating hours are not uniform across all branches, customers should verify timings before planning a visit. The RBI's official holiday schedule serves as a guide to closures and limited services. A brief phone call to the nearest branch can help avoid inconvenience.

Bank holidays in India reflect the country's cultural and regional diversity. Apart from nationwide observances, the Reserve Bank of India notifies closures under the Negotiable Instruments Act, along with Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and account-closing days. In addition, states mark local festivals and events, meaning the list of holidays differs across regions.

Following February, March is set to have 11 holidays, as per the RBI calendar. This includes holidays due to Holi, Ramzan, Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti.

