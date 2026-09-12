Bank Holiday Today: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank Branches Open Or Closed On Saturday, September 12?

Bank branches across the country will remain shut on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, as it falls on the second Saturday of the month, a designated non-working day for the banking sector under the Reserve Bank of India's official holiday calendar.

Since second and fourth Saturdays are treated as mandatory off days for banks nationwide under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, the shutdown is uniform across all states and union territories, with no regional exceptions, on par with the weekly Sunday holiday.

However, the closure is limited to physical branches.

Digital banking channels will function as usual, meaning customers will face no disruption in carrying out routine transactions. Services such as net banking, mobile banking apps, UPI transfers and ATM withdrawals will continue to operate normally through the holiday.

Ongoing Bank Strike Adds To Disruption

Today's closure comes on the back of a nationwide strike called by bank employees a day earlier.

On Friday, Sept. 11, employees and officers affiliated with the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions, stayed off work over long-pending demands, chiefly the implementation of a five-day banking week, along with changes to the performance-linked incentive structure and pension-related concerns.

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With Friday's strike immediately preceding the second Saturday and Sunday weekend, and a regional Ganesh Chaturthi holiday following on Sept. 14 in some states, branch-based banking work could remain hit for up to four consecutive days in parts of the country, even as digital services stay unaffected.

The UFBU has also announced a three-day strike from Sept. 28 to 30.

Remaining Bank Holidays For September

Beyond today's pan-India shutdown, a few more closures are scheduled before the month ends, though most are region-specific rather than nationwide.

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Per the RBI's calendar, the standard weekly banking off falls on Sunday, Sept. 13. Branches in Guwahati will also stay shut today for the Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Sept. 14 and 15 bring closures tied to Ganesh Chaturthi and related observances in select centres, while further regional holidays are listed through Sept. 21 to 25 for occasions including Indrajatra and Karma Puja. The fourth Saturday of the month, Sept. 26, will be a nationwide holiday.

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