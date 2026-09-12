Nepal vs UAE Live Streaming And Latest Scorecard: Where To Watch ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 Final Online

Nepal vs UAE Latest Updates: Toss, Playing XI

Nepal won the toss and elected to bat first.

Nepal Playing XI - Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Mahamad Asif Sheikh (WK), Rohit Kumar Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan Kc, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Sundeep Jora, Ishan Pandey, Arjun Kumal, Basir Ahamad

UAE Playing XI - Harpreet Bhatia (C), Adeeb Usmani (Wk), Akshdeep Nath, Sohaib Khan, Rahul Chopra, Tanish Suri, Aayan Khan, Ibrar Ahmad, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Haider Ali, Mohammad Mohsin

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Nepal vs UAE Latest Scorecard and Live Score Update

Fans can catch the live scorecard and latest bal-to-ball score updates on the official ACC website.

A place in the 2027 Asia Cup awaits either Nepal or the United Arab Emirates when the two sides face off in the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 final at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, on Saturday. The contest pits two of Asia's leading Associate nations against each other, with the champions set to join India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan at next year's continental tournament.

Nepal vs UAE Final: Match Details

Match Nepal vs UAE Tournament ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 Match Final Date September 12, 2026 Time 7:00 a.m. IST Venue Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur Live streaming FanCode Live telecast Not available in India

Nepal vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 Final: Date And Time

The Nepal vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 Final will begin at 7 a.m. IST on September 12.

Nepal vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 Final: Venue

The Nepal vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 Final will be played at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Nepal vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 Final: Live Telecast

The Nepal vs UAE match will not be available on live TV in India.

Nepal vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 Final: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the Nepal vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 Final live online on the FanCode app and website.

Nepal vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 Final: Probable XI

Nepal: Dev Khanal, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Ishan Pandey, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Sher Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Basir Ahamad

United Arab Emirates: Tanish Suri, Adeeb Usmani (wk), Harpreet Singh Bhatia (c), Akshdeep Nath, Rahul Chopra, Sohaib Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Khuzaima Tanveer, Ibrar Ahmad, Haider Ali, Muhammad Mohsin

Nepal vs UAE Head To Head In ODI

Played: 15

Nepal Won: 9

UAE Won: 6

The last time these two sides met in an ODI was during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27, when Nepal won by six runs via the DLS method.

Nepal vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 Final: Road To The Final

Nepal fought back from the brink to reach the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 final, overcoming Oman in a dramatic semi-final. Sent in to bat, they slipped to 36 for 4 as the top order crumbled early. A 93-run stand between player-of-the-match Dipendra Singh Airee, who made 51, and Basir Ahamad, who scored 47, steadied the innings and lifted Nepal to 147.

The UAE enter the final as the only unbeaten side in the competition, having finished top of Group B before dispatching Hong Kong with ease in the semi-final. After choosing to bowl at the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi, they ripped through Hong Kong's batting line-up, dismissing them for 70 in 30.1 overs. Left-arm spinner Haider Ali was the standout performer, returning figures of 6 for 14 from his ten overs.

Nepal vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 Final: Squads

Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Ishan Pandey, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Sher Malla, Hemant Dhami, Dev Khanal, Arjun Kumal, Gulshan Jha, Basir Ahamad.

UAE: Harpreet Singh Bhatia (c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Adeeb Usmani, Akshdeep Nath, Aryansh Sharma, Haider Ali, Ibrar Ahmed, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Shahdad, Rahul Chopra, Sohaib Khan and Tanish Suri.

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