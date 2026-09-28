Attention Delhi Motorists: No Valid PUC? Violators Face Up To Rs 10,000 Fine - All You Need To Know

Vehicles operating without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will face challans and fines of up to Rs 10,000 from October 1, 2026, in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said as the Delhi government prepares to launch a targeted enforcement drive.

The initiative will focus on identifying vehicles that do not have valid PUC certificates and ensuring compliance with prescribed vehicle-emission standards. “Work will also be undertaken to strengthen the monitoring and functioning of PUC centres through technology,” Gupta said.

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“The system of PUC centres in the capital would be made more effective and reliable,” she added.

A PUC certificate confirms that a vehicle's tailpipe emissions remain within the permissible limits mentioned under motor vehicle regulations. Under Rule 115(7) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every motor vehicle is required to have a valid PUC certificate one year after its first registration and must produce the certificate during the inspection by an authorised enforcement officer.

While petrol, diesel, and CNG-powered vehicles are required to maintain a valid PUC certificate, electric vehicles are exempt due to zero tailpipe emissions.

Officials said vehicles found operating without a valid certificate can be penalised with a fine of up to Rs 10,000 under existing provisions. The enforcement campaign is intended to improve compliance among vehicle owners and address vehicular emissions, which are a significant contributor to Delhi's air pollution.

The government's planned technology upgrades at PUC centres are expected to strengthen monitoring and help identify irregularities in the certification process. Enforcement against non-compliant vehicles is carried out year-round, but authorities step up inspections during the winter months, when seasonal weather conditions typically worsen Delhi's air quality.

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