'Absolute Shame': Capgemini Faces Massive Backlash As Toddler Abuse Video At Daycare Goes Viral

Capgemini has faced massive baclash from social media users after videos of toddlers abuse at a corporate daycare facility within its campus in Bengaluru's Brookefield area went viral on social media.

Five women caregivers have been booked by police after videos showed toddlers aged two to three years being subjected to alleged physical and emotional mistreatment at the centre, raising serious concerns about child safety and oversight.

According to police, the children were allegedly forced to sit inside the drum of a front-loading washing machine, sprayed in the mouth with water using a toilet jet spray while seated on western-style toilets, and locked inside bathrooms when they cried. The caregivers are also accused of verbal threats and physical mistreatment.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken up the matter and will independently review the allegations while seeking a detailed report from authorities.

The alleged abuse came to light after videos purportedly showing the children being mistreated circulated on WhatsApp groups on Monday. The footage was subsequently reported to the Child Helpline, triggering a police complaint.

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Moving forward, the panel plans to independently review the allegations and demand an official report from the authorities.

However, the company is now facing a wave of anger online, with users expressing shock, disbelief and demands for strict action. Many questioned how such incidents could occur inside a corporate-run facility, especially one operating within a reputed IT campus.

One user alleged that the company “knew about it and tried hiding it,”

While others demanded accountability from senior management and called for legal action extending beyond the caregivers.

Several posts demanded a public apology,

With users saying employees trusted the company with their children while working long hours. “How could such violence happen inside a corporate crèche?” one user asked, calling for strict punishment and systemic accountability.

Others called for a suo motu case and stricter background checks for daycare staff, while some demanded identification and permanent blacklisting of those involved.

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In a statement, Capgemini said, "Capgemini's foremost priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of its employees and their families. We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts. As a precautionary measure, we are temporarily closing the Bengaluru on-campus daycare facility."

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