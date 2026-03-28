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5 Bihar Govt School Teachers Arrested After Being Found Drunk During Educational Tour

The teachers, hailing from Madhepura and Khagaria districts, were returning with students from Nepal under the Chief Minister Bihar Darshan Scheme.

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5 Bihar Govt School Teachers Arrested After Being Found Drunk During Educational Tour
Arrested teachers may face legal actions under the liquor prohibition legislation and potential dismissal from their positions
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Five teachers from government schools were arrested at the India-Nepal border in Supaul district for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol while supervising students on an educational tour.

The teachers, hailing from Madhepura and Khagaria districts, were returning with students from Nepal under the Chief Minister Bihar Darshan Scheme.

They were apprehended at the Bhimnagar checkpoint, where officials became wary of their actions and administered a breath-analyser test that indicated they were under the influence.

Taking a serious view of the incident, the district administration initiated suspension proceedings against the educators.

They might also face legal actions under the liquor prohibition legislation and potential dismissal from their positions.

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Sanjay Priyadarshi, inspector of the district prohibition unit, told TOI, “When the teachers were inspected and a breath-analyser machine was used, the machine's readings shocked us. All five teachers were found to be under the influence of liquor.”

The detained teachers were confirmed to be from the districts of Madhepura and Khagaria.

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Priyadarshi told TOI, "The arrested teachers have been sent to judicial custody. Instead of educating the children about historical sites, these teachers consumed liquor in the valleys of Nepal and were travelling with the children in an intoxicated state, raising serious questions about the safety of the students.”

“Not only will cases be filed against these teachers under the liquor prohibition law, but they may even face termination from service,” official from the Madhepura district administration said.

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