US Defers China Chip Tariffs Till Mid-2027 As Trade Truce Takes Shape

The United States plans to press punitive tariffs on Chinese semiconductor imports, but has deferred the action till at least mid-2027.

Washington's announcement of the future tariffs comes as it perceives Beijing's pursuit of the chip industry dominance as "unreasonable". At the same time, its deference of the same is an attempt to ease trade tensions with China, the biggest supplier of rare earth minerals.

The announcement follows a year-long investigation into China's chip imports into the United States, launched by Joe Biden's administration.