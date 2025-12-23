Business NewsMarketsNvidia, Apple, Tesla Among Top Wall Street Stocks Bought By Indian Investors In 2025: Report
ADVERTISEMENT

Nvidia, Apple, Tesla Among Top Wall Street Stocks Bought By Indian Investors In 2025: Report

About 61% of allocations were concentrated in just 10 stocks and 10 ETFs, indicating a focus on familiar and trusted names.

23 Dec 2025, 07:58 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Which global stocks did Indian Investors find the most attractive in 2025. (Image: Unsplash)</p></div>
Which global stocks did Indian Investors find the most attractive in 2025. (Image: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

A sizeable chunk of Indian investors looked at overseas markets in 2025, and Wall Street mega-caps like Nvidia, Apple, Tesla and Microsoft were among the most-preferred stocks, according to study by Vested Finance.

About 61% of allocations were concentrated in just 10 stocks and 10 ETFs, indicating a focus on familiar and trusted names, their study claimed.

"Sustainable wealth creation is a key requirement for India's prosperity. It is encouraging to witness first-hand how Indian investors are slowly and steadily building global portfolios for diversification, for better long-term outcomes, and for investing in high-quality companies across the world", stated CEO and Co-founder of Vested Viram Shah.

ALSO READ

Wall Street Skips Tech And Goes Old School For Growth In 2026
Opinion
Wall Street Skips Tech And Goes Old School For Growth In 2026
Read More

On an average, an investor holds 11 global stocks, Vested Finance said in its report. Indian cumulatively invested $1.6 billion in global stocks in fiscal year 2025, they added. Notably, almost half of the investment came from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and not just big metros.

The study titled, 'How India Invests Globally 2025 Edition', revealed that investors went for a well-rounded portfolio with 63% of them holding a combination of stocks, ETFs, and funds. The country also saw a surge in younger investors, with 48% of them being under the age of 35.

Even though investors chose to diversify their portfolios with a mix of stocks, ETFs and global funds, many of them showed long-term conviction to just individual stocks. Therefore, no single global investment strategy could be mapped out for Indian investors by the study. However, it added that there was a greater use of passive products and managed strategies than in previous years.

ALSO READ

New Zealand First Country To Get Duty Concessions For Apples In Any Indian FTA: Statement
Opinion
New Zealand First Country To Get Duty Concessions For Apples In Any Indian FTA: Statement
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT