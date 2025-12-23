Nvidia, Apple, Tesla Among Top Wall Street Stocks Bought By Indian Investors In 2025: Report

A sizeable chunk of Indian investors looked at overseas markets in 2025, and Wall Street mega-caps like Nvidia, Apple, Tesla and Microsoft were among the most-preferred stocks, according to study by Vested Finance.

About 61% of allocations were concentrated in just 10 stocks and 10 ETFs, indicating a focus on familiar and trusted names, their study claimed.

"Sustainable wealth creation is a key requirement for India's prosperity. It is encouraging to witness first-hand how Indian investors are slowly and steadily building global portfolios for diversification, for better long-term outcomes, and for investing in high-quality companies across the world", stated CEO and Co-founder of Vested Viram Shah.