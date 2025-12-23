Nvidia, Apple, Tesla Among Top Wall Street Stocks Bought By Indian Investors In 2025: Report
About 61% of allocations were concentrated in just 10 stocks and 10 ETFs, indicating a focus on familiar and trusted names.
A sizeable chunk of Indian investors looked at overseas markets in 2025, and Wall Street mega-caps like Nvidia, Apple, Tesla and Microsoft were among the most-preferred stocks, according to study by Vested Finance.
"Sustainable wealth creation is a key requirement for India's prosperity. It is encouraging to witness first-hand how Indian investors are slowly and steadily building global portfolios for diversification, for better long-term outcomes, and for investing in high-quality companies across the world", stated CEO and Co-founder of Vested Viram Shah.
On an average, an investor holds 11 global stocks, Vested Finance said in its report. Indian cumulatively invested $1.6 billion in global stocks in fiscal year 2025, they added. Notably, almost half of the investment came from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and not just big metros.
The study titled, 'How India Invests Globally 2025 Edition', revealed that investors went for a well-rounded portfolio with 63% of them holding a combination of stocks, ETFs, and funds. The country also saw a surge in younger investors, with 48% of them being under the age of 35.
Even though investors chose to diversify their portfolios with a mix of stocks, ETFs and global funds, many of them showed long-term conviction to just individual stocks. Therefore, no single global investment strategy could be mapped out for Indian investors by the study. However, it added that there was a greater use of passive products and managed strategies than in previous years.