Wall Street Skips Tech And Goes Old School For Growth In 2026

One theme is becoming prevalent as the new year approaches: The technology giants that have been shouldering this bull market will no longer be running the show.

Wall Street strategists at firms including Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley are advising clients to buy less popular pockets of the market, placing sectors like health care, industrials and energy at the top of their shopping lists for 2026 over the Magnificent Seven cohort that includes Nvidia Corp. and Amazon.com Inc.

For years, investing in Big Tech firms has been a no brainer, given their stalwart balance sheets and fat profits. Now, there’s increasing skepticism over whether the sector — which has surged some 300% since the bull market began three years ago — can keep justifying its lofty valuations and ambitious spending on artificial intelligence technology. Earnings readouts from AI bellwethers Oracle Corp. and Broadcom Inc. that failed to meet lofty expectations amplified those concerns this week.

Worries around the red-hot trade come amid rising optimism over the broader US economy in the new year. The setup may push investors to pile into the lagging groups in the S&P 500 at the cost of megacap tech.

“I’m hearing about people taking money out of the Magnificent Seven trade, and they’re going elsewhere in the market,” said Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler & Co. “They’re not just going to be chasing the Microsofts and Amazons anymore, they’re going to be broadening this trade out.”