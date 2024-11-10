Foreign Firms Pull More Money From China’s Slowing Economy

Foreign investment into China has slumped in the past three years after hitting a record in 2021, a casualty of geopolitical tensions, pessimism about the world’s second-largest economy and stronger competition from Chinese domestic firms in industries such as cars. Should the decline continue for the rest of the year, it would be the first annual net outflow in FDI since at least 1990, when comparable data begins.

Companies that have pulled back some China operations this year include automakers Nissan Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG, along with others like Konica Minolta Inc. Nippon Steel Corp. said in July it was exiting a joint venture in China, while International Business Machines Corp. is shutting down a hardware research team in the country, a decison affecting about 1,000 employees.

The prospect of an expanded trade war and deteriorating relations with Beijing during US President-elect Donald Trump’s second term may further weigh on investment. “Geopolitical tension” is the topmost concern for members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, according to the group’s chair, Allan Gabor.

“It makes it difficult to plan big investments, but on the contrary, we see a lot of members making small and medium-sized investments,” Gabor said in an interview with Bloomberg TV last week during the China International Import Expo. “It’s a much more surgical investment environment.”