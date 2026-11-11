Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Rajinikanth Starrer Sees Weekday Slump, Earnings Slide

Jailer 2 is witnessing a slowdown at the box office as it enters its fourth week. The Rajinikanth starrer has seen its weekday earnings dip, with the film continuing its theatrical run on Day 28.

Box Office Day 28

Jailer 2 is currently recording a Day 28 collection of Rs 48.18 lakh so far, taking its India gross collection to Rs 506.03 crore. The Rajinikanth starrer registered 18.5% occupancy across 638 shows. According to TrackTollywood, the film has sold 26,262 tickets across 158 cities.



Jailer 2 earned Rs 26.07 lakh from Tamil shows with 20.6% occupancy, followed by Rs 15.35 lakh from Hindi shows with 21.5% occupancy. The Telugu version collected Rs 5.34 lakh at 12.7% occupancy, while the Kannada version earned Rs 1.43 lakh with 10.9% occupancy.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 62.64 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 39.58 crore on Day 2 and Rs 49.93 crore on Day 3. Week 1 ended with a collection of Rs 338.24 crore.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

In Week 2, Jailer 2 collected Rs 18.17 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 16.52 crore on Day 9, and Rs 26.09 crore on Day 10. Week 2 ended at Rs 114.97 crore.

ALSO READ | OG Lakshman Sunil Lahri Reviews Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Says 'It Was Bittersweet Experience'

In Week 3, the film earned Rs 6.61 crore on Day 15, Rs 6.11 crore on Day 16, Rs 10.22 crore on Day 17. The third week ended with a collection of Rs 45.48 crore.

In Week 4, Jailer 2 collected Rs 1.70 crore on Day 22, Rs 63.34 lakh on Day 23, Rs 1.02 crore on Day 24, Rs 1.20 crore on Day 25, Rs 1.34 crore on Day 26 and Rs 94.95 lakh on Day 27. The film has recorded Rs 48.18 lakh on Day 28 so far.

About The Film

Rajinikanth returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose quiet life is disturbed by an international idol-smuggling gang. He goes undercover as a driver to track the network and protect his family.

The cast includes SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Jatin Sarna and Anna Rajan in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi make cameo appearances.

Kalanithi Maran produced the film under Sun Pictures, with music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan. The film was released on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

ALSO READ | Gunmaaster G9 Trailer Out: 'Will Shed Blood', Emraan Hashmi Warns Enemies Threatening His Love, Family

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.