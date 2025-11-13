Ziradei Election Results 2025: Bhism Pratap Singh Vs Amarjeet Kushwaha — Who's Winning?
Ziradei went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections.
Counting is scheduled to commence at 8 am for the Ziradei seat in Bihar, where Amarjeet Kushwaha from CPI(ML) and Bhism Pratap Singh from JD(U) party went head-to-head.
Ziradei went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 57.17%.
Here is all you need to know about the Ziradei constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The sitting MLA for Ziradei is CPI(ML) Amar Singh Kushwaha who emerged as the winner in 2020 legislative assembly elections in Bihar.
In 2015, JDU's Ramesh Singh Kushwaha has won the seat from BJP's Asha Devi who was the 2010 winner.
Ziradei has seen three different parties win in the last three elections, making it one of the more volatile and unpredictable political grounds in terms of voter preferences. Dominant parties in the area include BJP, JDU, RJD,INC.
Siwan disctrict's Ziradei has a total population of 1.63 lakh as per the Census 2011. Out of which 81,467 are males while 82,285 are females. the area presents with a healthy sex ratio since for every 1000 men there were 1,010 females in Ziradei Block.
Hindus are the pre-dominant ethnic group in the area, making up about 85.42% followed by 14.21% Muslims and 0.05% Christians.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.