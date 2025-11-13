Ziradei Election Results 2025: Bhism Pratap Singh Vs Amarjeet Kushwaha — Who's Winning?

Counting is scheduled to commence at 8 am for the Ziradei seat in Bihar, where Amarjeet Kushwaha from CPI(ML) and Bhism Pratap Singh from JD(U) party went head-to-head.

Ziradei went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 57.17%.

Here is all you need to know about the Ziradei constituency: