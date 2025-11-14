Shahpur Election Results 2025: Rakesh Ranjan Vs Rahul Tiwary — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Shahpur seat in Bihar, where Rakesh Ranjan of BJP is facing Rahul Tiwary of RJD.

Shahpur seat is in the Bhojpur district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the first phase of polling on 6 November, 2025.

In the 2020 assembly polls, Rahul Tiwary of the RJD had won by a margin of 22,883 votes against Shobha Devi of IND. The constituency saw a voter turnout of approximately 49.09%, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.

Tiwary had won the 2015 elections as well against Visheshwar Ojha of the BJP.