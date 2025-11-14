Shahpur Election Results 2025: Rakesh Ranjan Vs Rahul Tiwary — Who's Winning?
Counting is underway for the Shahpur seat in Bihar, where Rakesh Ranjan of BJP is facing Rahul Tiwary of RJD.
Shahpur seat is in the Bhojpur district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the first phase of polling on 6 November, 2025.
In the 2020 assembly polls, Rahul Tiwary of the RJD had won by a margin of 22,883 votes against Shobha Devi of IND. The constituency saw a voter turnout of approximately 49.09%, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.
Tiwary had won the 2015 elections as well against Visheshwar Ojha of the BJP.
While for years it remained a BJP stronghold, RJD's surprise win in 2015 made the seat unpredictable as the competition turned intense.
The Bihar Battle
Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases, is mainly a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan and the Jan Suraaj Party.
While the NDA includes BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); Mahagathbandhan or I.N.D.I.A. bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, and Communist Party of India (Marxist).
The aggregate of 13 exit polls has projected a clear cut mandate for the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA, as the coalition is seen winning more than 145 seats. The halfway majority mark in the state's 243-member assembly is 122 seats.