Sandesh Election Results 2025: Kiran Devi Vs Vijayendra Yadav — Who's Winning?
Sandesh went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections.
Counting is underway for the Sandesh seat in Bihar, where Kiran Devi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing off against Vijayendra Yadav of the Janata Dal (United).
Kiran Devi from RJD is the sitting MLA for the Sandesh seat, after registering a win in the 2020 legislative assembly elections.
Here is all you need to know about Sandesh constituency:
Prominent Parties Past Wins And More
Sandesh is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and the main parties in the region include BJP, JD(U), INC, and RJD. Over the past three elections, that is in 2010, 2015, and 2020, no single party has consistently bagged this constituency, with the seat changing hands across alliances.
Kiran Devi of RJD won the election in 2020 with 51.54% vote share (79,599 votes) against Vijayendra Yadav of JD(U) who secured 18.77% (28,992 votes), with a margin of 50,607 votes. In 2015, Arun Kumar of RJD won with 49.79% vote share (74,306 votes) against Sanjay Singh of BJP who got 32.75% (48,879 votes), with a margin of 25,427 votes.
In 2010, Sanjay Singh of BJP won with 27.91% vote share (29,988 votes) against Raju Yadav of CPI(ML)(L) who secured 26.21% (28,176 votes), with a margin of 1,812 votes.
The 2011 census revealed that the area is a OBC-dominant one with 63% OBC (Extremely Backward Class and Other Backward Class) demographic breakup, alongside 16% Scheduled Caste population.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11