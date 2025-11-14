ADVERTISEMENT
Patna Sahib Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Ratnesh Kumar vs Shashant Shekhar — Who's Winning?
Welcome to the live coverage of the Patna Sahib assembly constituency results of the Bihar Elections 2025.
ADVERTISEMENT
Counting will be underway on Friday for the Patna Sahib seat where Ratnesh Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party is facing Shashant Shekhar of the Indian National Congress. Catch all the live updates here of the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 for Patna Sahib.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
- Oldest First
Patna Sahib Election Result 2025 Live Updates
The high-stakes political battle was mainly between the NDA and the grand alliance. New entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats.
The NDA includes the BJP, JDU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
The Mahagathbandhan includes the RJD, Congress, CPI (M-L), CPI, CPI(M) and Vikasheel Insaan Party.
Patna Sahib Election Result 2025 Live Updates
Elections to the 121 seats of the 243-member assembly were held on Nov. 6, while the remaining 122 constituencies went to polls on Nov. 11. A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in the Bihar polls.
Patna Sahib Election Result 2025 Live Updates
Welcome to the live coverage of the Patna Sahib assembly constituency results of the Bihar Elections 2025.
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT