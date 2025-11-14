Phulparas Election Results 2025: JD(U)'s Sheela Kumari Vs Congress' Subodh Mandal — Who's Winning?
Phulparas voted on Nov. 11 in the second phase and counting is underway.
Counting of votes is underway in Phulparas, where a Janata Dal (United) versus Indian National Congress contest is taking place. The JD(U) fielded Sheela Kumari, whereas the Congress issued its ticket to Subodh Mandal.
Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Phulparas voted on Nov. 11. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.
The third key candidate in the fray was Vijay Kumar of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Other candidates included Baiju Safi and Ram Kumar Yadav, both contesting as independents, Gauri Shankar Yadav of the Aam Aadmi Party, Jalendra Mishra of the Jan Suraaj Party, Krishna Mohan of Ekta Dal United, Swami Sureshanand of the Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party and Vijay Kumar Chaudhari, contesting as an independent. These candidates were part of the ballot alongside the two principal contenders.
Voting in Phulparas was conducted on Nov. 11 as part of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The constituency participated in the polling schedule set for the second phase across the state.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
In the 2020 assembly polls, Sheela Kumari of the Janata Dal (United) won the seat. She secured 75,116 votes, combining general and postal ballots. The runner-up was Kripanath Pathak of the Indian National Congress, who secured 64,150 votes. Phulparas had a total electorate of 3,25,217 in 2020. A total of 1.82 lakh votes were polled in that election, based on general and postal vote figures.
This time, the JD(U) fielded Sheela Kumari and the Congress nominated Subodh Mandal as part of the INDIA alliance. Candidates from the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Jan Suraaj Party, Ekta Dal United, the Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party and independent candidates were also in the contest.