Phulparas Election Results 2025: JD(U)'s Sheela Kumari Vs Congress' Subodh Mandal — Who's Winning?

Counting of votes is underway in Phulparas, where a Janata Dal (United) versus Indian National Congress contest is taking place. The JD(U) fielded Sheela Kumari, whereas the Congress issued its ticket to Subodh Mandal.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Phulparas voted on Nov. 11. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.

The third key candidate in the fray was Vijay Kumar of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Other candidates included Baiju Safi and Ram Kumar Yadav, both contesting as independents, Gauri Shankar Yadav of the Aam Aadmi Party, Jalendra Mishra of the Jan Suraaj Party, Krishna Mohan of Ekta Dal United, Swami Sureshanand of the Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party and Vijay Kumar Chaudhari, contesting as an independent. These candidates were part of the ballot alongside the two principal contenders.

Voting in Phulparas was conducted on Nov. 11 as part of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The constituency participated in the polling schedule set for the second phase across the state.